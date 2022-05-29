Previous
Bath time! by nicoleratley
Bath time!

Lolo has loved getting baths in the big tubs. The way she’s looking at Sequoia in this picture just makes me melt.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
