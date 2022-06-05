Previous
Next
The “cousins” at Uncle Erick’s funeral. by nicoleratley
123 / 365

The “cousins” at Uncle Erick’s funeral.

Today was traumatic, but I love the people that helped me through it. Starting on the left is my cousin Natalie, me, my sister, Michelle, Erick’s daughter, Stormie, my Aunt Monica, and my mom. They’re beautiful and strong women.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise