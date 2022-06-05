Sign up
123 / 365
The “cousins” at Uncle Erick’s funeral.
Today was traumatic, but I love the people that helped me through it. Starting on the left is my cousin Natalie, me, my sister, Michelle, Erick’s daughter, Stormie, my Aunt Monica, and my mom. They’re beautiful and strong women.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
0
0
Nicole Ratley
@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
129
photos
5
followers
18
following
35% complete
365
family
,
sister
,
mom
,
cousins
,
uncle
,
funeral
,
arizona
,
aunt
,
peoria
