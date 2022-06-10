Previous
Next
My son, daughter, and granddaughter. by nicoleratley
128 / 365

My son, daughter, and granddaughter.

I apparently didn’t take a picture today since we are doing the drive back to Texas, and I’m still sick. So here is a cute picture of my son, Christopher, wrangling Lorelai and his daughter, Evyana, at the memorial.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise