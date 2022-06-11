Previous
Snuggles with my girl. by nicoleratley
129 / 365

Snuggles with my girl.

We weren’t ready to get out of bed yet. Both of us are still sick, and travel has been exhausting. I love these peaceful little moments with her.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
