Lorelai and Ariel! by nicoleratley
135 / 365

Lorelai and Ariel!

Sequoia took Lolo to a Daddy/Daughter date night where they had Princess Ariel, Prince Eric, balloons, crafts, and lots of fun! He got this picture for me since it was Daddy exclusive, and I had to work.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
