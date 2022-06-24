Previous
Princess Genevieve. by nicoleratley
Princess Genevieve.

My eldest daughter, Genni, has been spending lots of time with us the past few days. I love having her to snuggle with while I work. She’s a great coworker!
24th June 2022

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
