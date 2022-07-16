Previous
Lazy days with our little family. by nicoleratley
164 / 365

Lazy days with our little family.

We love the days when Auntie M. hangs out in the room with us. Today, Mom wasn’t home for dinner. So Sequoia picked us up dinner, and we all ate dinner together.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
