Orange addict! by nicoleratley
168 / 365

Orange addict!

I didn’t have time to take a picture today, but here is a bonus picture from this week. Lorelai has been obsessed with oranges. She likes sitting in her high chair, and having my mom peel 2-3 mandarin oranges for her. The kid loves her fruit!
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
