Baby bath time! by nicoleratley
175 / 365

Baby bath time!

Lorelai and I spent quality time together while Daddy was at his doctor’s appointment. She got to play in our newly renovated tub, and use my expensive bath bomb that was yellow and smelled nice!
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter.
