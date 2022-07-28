Previous
My special pre-birthday dinner. by nicoleratley
176 / 365

My special pre-birthday dinner.

The very first meal that Sequoia made me over eight years ago was an amazing burger. Now we refer to them as “treeburgers”.
28th July 2022

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
