Sequoia at dinner on our vacation. by nicoleratley
185 / 365

Sequoia at dinner on our vacation.

We got to sleep in today! After that, we drove over an hour away to have a couple’s massage, dinner in Katy Asian Town at Yan Tea, some gift shopping at Ellicor, and dessert at Eight Turn Crepe!
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
