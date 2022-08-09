Previous
Getting ready to take a nap with my Princess. by nicoleratley
188 / 365

Getting ready to take a nap with my Princess.

Unfortunately, Lorelai quickly got me sick, too! I got to take a long nap in my sister’s bed with Genni and Snowball.
