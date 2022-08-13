Previous
Silly faces! by nicoleratley
192 / 365

Silly faces!

Lolo took my phone, so I got this picture of us being silly with my webcam. She had her sunglasses on upside down before this!
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Nicole Ratley

My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
