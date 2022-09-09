Sign up
219 / 365
My big girl!
I dressed her for school today, and she looked especially beautiful! Mommy is obsessed with her shortalls, high top shark shoes, and cute little ponytail with bangs!
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
0
0
Nicole Ratley
@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
220
photos
6
followers
16
following
60% complete
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th September 2022 11:29am
Privacy
Public
Tags
family
,
school
,
texas
,
daughter
,
toddler
,
conroe
