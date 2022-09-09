Previous
My big girl! by nicoleratley
219 / 365

My big girl!

I dressed her for school today, and she looked especially beautiful! Mommy is obsessed with her shortalls, high top shark shoes, and cute little ponytail with bangs!
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter.
