Second haircut! by nicoleratley
234 / 365

Second haircut!

Our friend Jess gave Lorelai her second haircut to even her hair out. They both did a great job!
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
