Getting a bath. by nicoleratley
242 / 365

Getting a bath.

Lorelai likes to run over when she’s doing dishes with Daddy, and wash my arms and back. It’s so cute!
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
