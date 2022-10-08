Previous
Family dynamic. by nicoleratley
Family dynamic.

This picture kills me. Daddy feeding Lolo. Auntie M. wearing the shark puppet prize that Lorelai got. And me, stalking Michelle.
8th October 2022

Nicole Ratley

