248 / 365
Family dynamic.
This picture kills me. Daddy feeding Lolo. Auntie M. wearing the shark puppet prize that Lorelai got. And me, stalking Michelle.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Nicole Ratley
@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
Tags
family
,
texas
,
sister
,
daughter
,
toddler
,
husband
,
daddy
,
auntie
,
conroe
