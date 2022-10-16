Previous
Baby chub. by nicoleratley
256 / 365

Baby chub.

I thought it was funny that my tiny little girl had a beer belly at this angle. She loves to relax after getting a bath.
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
70% complete

