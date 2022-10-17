Previous
The way she looks at me. ❤️ by nicoleratley
257 / 365

The way she looks at me. ❤️

Playing forts with Lolo before bed. There’s always laughs, hugs, and a fun time!
17th October 2022

Nicole Ratley

My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
