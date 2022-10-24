Sign up
264 / 365
Red Out Day at School for Spirit Week!
Lolo wore her school shirt for the first time today! I can’t believe she’s in school already.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Nicole Ratley
@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
Tags
red
,
family
,
school
,
texas
,
daughter
,
toddler
,
“spirit
,
conroe
,
week”
