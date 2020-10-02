Previous
Storing up for Winter by nicoleweg
Storing up for Winter

One last Squirrel
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Nickw

@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot! Fav.
October 3rd, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
Great clarity, as always. I read some info recently about squirrels and how they have a compulsion to store food continuously. The author compared them to humans buying toilet paper at the beginning of a pandemic.
October 3rd, 2020  
