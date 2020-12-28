Don't link

Sign up
This bird was there and gone in a flash. I can't believe I actually got a photo. Wish he was looking my way, but still amazed this came out.
Love these little rockets. Peregrine Falcon.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
Nickw
ace
@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
Teriyaki
Great shot! these things are AMAZINGLY difficult to capture since they dive at over 200 MPH.
December 29th, 2020
