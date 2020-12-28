Don't link

Previous
This bird was there and gone in a flash. I can't believe I actually got a photo. Wish he was looking my way, but still amazed this came out.
Love these little rockets. Peregrine Falcon.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Teriyaki
Great shot! these things are AMAZINGLY difficult to capture since they dive at over 200 MPH.
December 29th, 2020  
