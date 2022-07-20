Previous
Water Strider eating small fly by nicoleweg
201 / 365

Water Strider eating small fly

20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Nickw

ace
@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
Mags ace
Perfection!
July 21st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
wow, so detailed
July 21st, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Oh my. I am impressed
July 21st, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Amazing shot. Caught the details of the top and bottom of the strider and it’s prey.
July 21st, 2022  
