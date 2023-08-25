Previous
Flashback Friday-Vermillion Flycatcher by nicoleweg
237 / 365

Flashback Friday-Vermillion Flycatcher

25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Nickw

ace
@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
64% complete

Christina ace
Lovely details and dof
August 26th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and diagonal, such a gorgeous little bird.
August 26th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous, I love red birds and have a few here
August 26th, 2023  
