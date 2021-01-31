Previous
Pacific Wren by nicoleweg
31 / 365

Pacific Wren

A first for me!
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Nickw

ace
@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
PhylM-S ace
Great shot of this little cutie!
February 1st, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wow, I don't think I've seen one of these, let alone caught one. Fabulous capture, such great detail!
February 1st, 2021  
Bill
Always great to get a lifer. Very nice capture.
February 1st, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Yay, awesome! Great clear shot.
February 1st, 2021  
Anne Pancella ace
Great to get a good photo the first time you see a new species.
February 1st, 2021  
