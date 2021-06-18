Previous
blue poppy by nigelrogers
70 / 365

blue poppy

A blue poppy in the Dalemain Gardens near Ullswater. They had some for sale, so perhaps next year we will have a similar show in our garden!
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
