An Art Deco period car by nigelrogers
An Art Deco period car

Great car seen in local showroom, a Frazer Nash BMW partnership to produce a very stylish Art Deco period design, especially the controls and dashboard.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Nigel Rogers

