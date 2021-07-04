Previous
Next
Wind sculpture by nigelrogers
86 / 365

Wind sculpture

Out to lunch today visiting family. This wind sculpture in the garden caught my eye
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise