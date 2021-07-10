Previous
Battle of the algae by nigelrogers
92 / 365

Battle of the algae

Well the crossing was great, brexit still 0/10, COVID 0/10, travel documentation 1/10, algae 3/10 but forecast to improve after more sun and wine…
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Nigel Rogers

