95 / 365
Morning Light
Apologies in advance, but pictures over my garden hedge might get a bit repetitive as I reabsorb the colour palette available to be from one single place on my patio. This one taken early (for me) this morning.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th July 2021 6:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
