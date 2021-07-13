Previous
Morning Light by nigelrogers
Morning Light

Apologies in advance, but pictures over my garden hedge might get a bit repetitive as I reabsorb the colour palette available to be from one single place on my patio. This one taken early (for me) this morning.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Nigel Rogers

