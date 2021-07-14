Previous
365 day 95 - Passion on a plate by nigelrogers
96 / 365

365 day 95 - Passion on a plate

Picked a few of these out of my hedge where they are growing out of control and popped them on a blue plate.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Nigel Rogers

Roz Kwan
Beautiful use of complimentary colors!
July 14th, 2021  
