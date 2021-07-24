Sign up
harbour sculpture
Sculpture in our local harbour, it wasn't there last year so I guess it has been installed in the last 9 months. Can't work out if it is supposed to be the frame of a boat or something fishy, but it certainly adds something modern to an old harbour.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
fish
,
abstract
,
boat
,
sculpture
,
harbour
