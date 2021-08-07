Previous
Rain on glass table by nigelrogers
120 / 365

Rain on glass table

Rain today, this was my glass topped patio table this morning.
7th August 2021

Nigel Rogers

howaussie ace
Great shot love it in B & W.
August 7th, 2021  
