222 / 365
water weirs and bridges
Tried to get some of the river and the weir into the arch of the bridge - maybe too much...
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
222
14
8
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
5
365
DSC-RX10M4
3rd October 2021 3:15pm
Public
bridge
river
weir
