232 / 365
dark sky rainbow
Very strange skies here this morning, dark and moody with early morning sun breaking through on the trees and a double rainbow in the distance.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
232
photos
14
followers
9
following
63% complete
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
26th November 2021 9:53am
Tags
autumn
,
rainbow
,
skies
,
theme-seasons
