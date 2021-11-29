Sign up
234 / 365
textured field
I thought the patterns of the fields and the white poles was more dramatic with a textured finish, but who am I to say!
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
234
photos
13
followers
9
following
64% complete
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
Views
2
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th March 2019 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Tags
brown
,
texture
,
poles
,
fields
