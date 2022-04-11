Previous
Osborne House by nigelrogers
Osborne House

This building belonged to Queen Victoria, it is now owned by English Heritage. Quite amazing architecture, we thought very much an Italian style.
Nigel Rogers

Monica
Beautiful!
April 11th, 2022  
Itsy Bitsy
Lovely place
April 11th, 2022  
