Photo 367
Osborne House
This building belonged to Queen Victoria, it is now owned by English Heritage. Quite amazing architecture, we thought very much an Italian style.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
367
photos
18
followers
14
following
100% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
11th April 2022 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
iow
Monica
Beautiful!
April 11th, 2022
Itsy Bitsy
Lovely place
April 11th, 2022
