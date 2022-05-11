Sign up
Photo 397
747 front bit
Might as well post the bit of the plane that related to my recent picture of the front wheels!! Although now a static display, you can hire this 747 for parties and wedding ceremonies, a little different from the ordinary venue..
11th May 2022
11th May 22
0
0
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
8th May 2022 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Tags
plane
,
747
