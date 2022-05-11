Previous
747 front bit by nigelrogers
Photo 397

747 front bit

Might as well post the bit of the plane that related to my recent picture of the front wheels!! Although now a static display, you can hire this 747 for parties and wedding ceremonies, a little different from the ordinary venue..
11th May 2022

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
