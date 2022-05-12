Previous
Front lobby - Casino de Monte Carlo by nigelrogers
Photo 398

Front lobby - Casino de Monte Carlo

Here in Monaco to watch the Vintage Grand Prix, had to take the chance to visit the famous casino, no gambling but did manage a glass of wine!
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Korcsog Károly ace
...... and you have taken a brilliant photo of this amazing building!
May 12th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful interior
May 12th, 2022  
