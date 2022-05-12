Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 398
Front lobby - Casino de Monte Carlo
Here in Monaco to watch the Vintage Grand Prix, had to take the chance to visit the famous casino, no gambling but did manage a glass of wine!
12th May 2022
12th May 22
2
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
12th May 2022 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
monaco
Korcsog Károly
ace
...... and you have taken a brilliant photo of this amazing building!
May 12th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful interior
May 12th, 2022
