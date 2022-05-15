Previous
Historic Monaco Grand Prix 3 by nigelrogers
Historic Monaco Grand Prix 3

Last day of racing today, this is one of the finals, the cars are taking the first corner after emerging from the famous tunnel.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Nigel Rogers

