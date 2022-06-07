Sign up
Photo 424
Balls
Well, cannon balls actually, welded together so they stay in a pile!!
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
0
0
417
418
419
420
421
422
423
424
Tags
balls
,
metal
,
patterns
,
symmetry
