Photo 469
Seville day 5
Looking up to the roof of the dome in the Iglesia San Luis de los Franceses. The building is supposedly one of the most remarkable examples of the Baroque style.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
1
1
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
Tags
church
,
architecture
,
spain
,
theme-perspectives
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Looks quite steampunk, :)
July 22nd, 2022
