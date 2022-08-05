Previous
Last bridge on the gorge trip by nigelrogers
Photo 481

Last bridge on the gorge trip

This was the last crossing over the gorge, the old bridge appeared to be a water pipe with a footbridge on top of it. The new bridge was a suspension bridge which moved too much to take any serious photographs from (and it was a bit scary!)
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
