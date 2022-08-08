Previous
Next
Bell Hammer by nigelrogers
Photo 486

Bell Hammer

We were up a bell tower in the Alcazaba in Antequera when the hammer started ringing midday, shocked us and very loud!. Recorded a bit of movement on the hammer, but it only really moved about 6 inches!!
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise