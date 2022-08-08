Sign up
Photo 486
Bell Hammer
We were up a bell tower in the Alcazaba in Antequera when the hammer started ringing midday, shocked us and very loud!. Recorded a bit of movement on the hammer, but it only really moved about 6 inches!!
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
365
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th August 2022 10:57am
bell
theme-movement
