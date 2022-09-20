Previous
Clouds over Loch Ness by nigelrogers
Photo 529

Clouds over Loch Ness

Dull overcast day in Scotland. This is a view from Urquhart Castle on Loch Ness.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Photo Details

Neil ace
Moody day.
September 20th, 2022  
