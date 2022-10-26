Previous
Next
Not quite back to mono by nigelrogers
Photo 564

Not quite back to mono

Quite like the shape and texture on the wick of this partially used nightlight.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise