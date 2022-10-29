Previous
Next
First attempt at ICM by nigelrogers
Photo 567

First attempt at ICM

Prompted by others posting ICM pictures I thought I would give this a go. Taken on our morning walk, not sure if there is a recommended technique for these types of picture??
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Well done
October 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise