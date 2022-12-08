Previous
The Coffee Stop by nigelrogers
Photo 607

The Coffee Stop

We love this old caravan which serves drinks and snacks in Cirencester park near us.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Nigel Rogers

Babs ace
What a welcoming sight as you walk through the park. Did you stop for a cuppa.
December 8th, 2022  
