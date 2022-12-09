Previous
Cirencester Post Office

Cirencester is our closest large town and goes back to Roman times when it was the second to London in importance. There are loads of old buildings and much of the recent history (last 200 years) has been built up on the income from the wool trade.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Cherrill
Beautiful old buildings. Love the look of the pub. Lucky you for still having a post office and a Smiths!!
