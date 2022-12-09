Sign up
Photo 608
Cirencester Post Office
Cirencester is our closest large town and goes back to Roman times when it was the second to London in importance. There are loads of old buildings and much of the recent history (last 200 years) has been built up on the income from the wool trade.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
608
photos
31
followers
18
following
601
602
603
604
605
606
607
608
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
7th December 2022 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
buildings
,
architecture
,
history
Cherrill
Beautiful old buildings. Love the look of the pub. Lucky you for still having a post office and a Smiths!!
December 9th, 2022
