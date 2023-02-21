Previous
I like standing in muddy water by nigelrogers
Photo 682

I like standing in muddy water

With apologies to any Monty Python fans out there ?? ( a comedy show in the UK many years ago, there was a sketch called "I like standing in water" - honestly!)

Meant to post this ages ago and just came across it - a rather wet walk around our local lake.
Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 21st, 2023  
william wooderson
Recently rewatched Life of Brian on Netflix! Monty Python's best in my view. Fun photo, fav!
February 21st, 2023  
