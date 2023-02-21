Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 682
I like standing in muddy water
With apologies to any Monty Python fans out there ?? ( a comedy show in the UK many years ago, there was a sketch called "I like standing in water" - honestly!)
Meant to post this ages ago and just came across it - a rather wet walk around our local lake.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
682
photos
37
followers
22
following
186% complete
View this month »
675
676
677
678
679
680
681
682
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 5c
Taken
7th March 2020 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
mud
,
wellies
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 21st, 2023
william wooderson
Recently rewatched Life of Brian on Netflix! Monty Python's best in my view. Fun photo, fav!
February 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close